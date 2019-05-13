2 in custody after high speed chase into Oklahoma City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY- Two people were arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase.

At this time, there aren't any details on how or why the pursuit began.

KFOR picked it up on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike, the suspect lead police through Newcastle and into Oklahoma City.

The vehicle was a white four-door sedan with Texas tags.

The suspect was driving on and off I-44 at high speeds.

At 240 and Western the driver exited and took the turnaround where Troopers were able to perform a TVI, Tactical, Vehicle, Intervention, maneuver, which spun the car and the driver jumped out and surrendered to authorities.

A passenger was also taken into custody.

