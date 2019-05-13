× 23-year-old man killed in UTV accident in Garfield County

DRUMMOND, Okla. – Authorities say a 23-year-old man has died following an accident on a UTV in Garfield County.

According to a report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, an 18-year-old Waukomis man was driving a Polaris Razr UTV westbound on a county road at a high rate of speed.

Investigators say the Razr hit several deep washouts, which caused the driver to lose control.

The UTV rolled on its side and landed on the passenger, 23-year-old Jayde Rodriguez.

Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

Investigators say alcohol may have played a role in the crash.