Rescan Instructions

23-year-old man killed in UTV accident in Garfield County

Posted 10:45 am, May 13, 2019, by

DRUMMOND, Okla. – Authorities say a 23-year-old man has died following an accident on a UTV in Garfield County.

According to a report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, an 18-year-old Waukomis man was driving a Polaris Razr UTV westbound on a county road at a high rate of speed.

Investigators say the Razr hit several deep washouts, which caused the driver to lose control.

The UTV rolled on its side and landed on the passenger, 23-year-old Jayde Rodriguez.

Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

Investigators say alcohol may have played a role in the crash.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.