After a string of life-changing events, hard-working Oklahoma nurse receives good news   

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YUKON, Okla. - With summer right around the corner, our In Your Corner team has surprised a hard-working mom from Yukon with a brand-new Lennox high-efficiency heating and cooling system.

Amy Jameson works as a nurse at Ranchwood Nursing Center.

The family's air went out two years ago, right around the time Jameson was told she had breast cancer.

“Yes, [a] mastectomy, then the chemo and radiation, and we were just getting through that and then my husband passed away unexpectedly,” she said.

Husband, Danny, died without warning last winter from a heart attack.

Jameson’s been mending a broken heart and piecing herself back together ever since, working two jobs just to save up for a new heating and cooling system. Despite all of the suffering, like a battered lighthouse, she keeps shining.

“She's an amazing person, an amazing nurse,” her co-worker, Stephanie Ganske, told News 4. “She deserves this 100 percent.”

In the short time TS Heat & Air’s Terry Shinn has known Jameson, she's already touched his life in more ways than she'll ever know.

“I'm sorry you had to go without any when you were going through cancer treatments,” Shinn told her. “We're sorry and wish we would have been there sooner to help you.”

Once again, Russell Shaver and Heritage Electric will make sure the new system runs.

“Anything the heat and air needs electrically, I take care of, and we'll look around and see if there are some other little things we can take care of as well,” he said.

Jameson has committed, dedicated her life to serving others. Now, she’s on the receiving end of a helping hand.