Cooking with Kyle: Easy adaptation of the classic Monte Cristo

OKLAHOMA CITY – This sandwich takes a boring ham and cheese and creates a “wow factor” entree, and ingredients are usually already on hand. Great for in a pinch, it’s easy and impressive.

Serves 4.

8 slices bread – use what you have on hand.

8 servings ham – 16-24 thin deli slices or 8 nice slices from leftover ham

*optional: add sliced turkey if you wish

8 slices Swiss cheese

8 tablespoons raspberry preserves (red currant is correct – but not often lurking in the back of the fridge)

Dijon Mustard

3 eggs

2 t sugar

Scant 1/4 C milk

Salt and Pepper

Powdered sugar for dusting

4 T butter

In a mixing bowl with a fairly flat bottom, whisk together egg, sugar, salt, pepper and milk.

Preheat skillet or griddle to medium high heat, add butter just before placing sandwich(es) in skillet

Spread preserves on 4 slices of bread.

Top each slice with cheese, followed by ham, then optional turkey if desired.

Spread Dijon on remaining 4 slices of bread; complete the sandwiches.

Lightly dunk both sides of each sandwich in the egg mixture.

Place in skillet or on griddle.

Fry until golden. Flip sandwich and repeat process.

Transfer to plate or platter and dust with powdered sugar. Serve hot.