Crews concerned about flooding at local lakes ahead of Memorial Day

KEYSTONE LAKE, Okla. – After heavy rain moved across the state, plans for a weekend trip to the lake may look a little different.

Officials say water levels at Keystone Lake and Kaw Lake are way above normal, causing crews to release a historic amount of water from Keystone Dam.

The Army Corp of Engineers is warning people of potential flood levels.

Right now, Keystone Lake is about 18 feet above normal, and the water level is rising.

Kaw Lake is over 30 feet above normal.

Now, they’re concerned that the campgrounds will be flooded for Memorial Day Weekend.

So far, at least 15 campgrounds near lakes are already closed due to flooding concerns.

Families are encouraged to check ahead to make sure the campgrounds are open before heading to the lake.