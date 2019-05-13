× Fire officials, police continue investigation into deadly blaze

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials say they are still investigating a small fire that claimed the life of an Oklahoma City resident this past weekend.

Just after 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a home near N.W. 14th and Roff Ave. after witnesses reported seeing smoke coming from the house.

When fire crews arrived, they made their way inside and found a small fire in one part of the house.

Authorities say they also discovered the body of one person inside the structure.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department and the Oklahoma City Police Department are continuing a joint investigation into the cause of the fire, and the events surrounding it.

So far, fire officials say nine people have died from fires this year. Four of those occurred during an apartment fire on Jan. 27.