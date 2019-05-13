Man arrested for impersonating cop at Tumbleweed Dance Hall in Stillwater

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STILLWATER, Okla. - An alleged fake cop has been arrested at a popular Stillwater event.

Steven Walker is facing charges for pretending to be a police officer.

It happened in the parking lot of Tumbleweed Dance Hall.

“It was really, really scary,” said Kaity Helmer, a student at Oklahoma State University.

Helmer said her first calf fry experience was horrifying.

“I was really shaken up, and I just wanted to go home and get away from there,” she said.

Helmer said Walker was going around the parking lot, harassing people, including her friends. He also told Helmer and her friends that he was a security guard.

“He couldn’t give us any type of identification, so he was like giving us his driver’s license,” she said.

Helmer’s friend claimed Walker also asked her to do inappropriate things.

“He had found her keys and told her, in order to get them back, that she would have to take off all of her clothes and the guy she was with would have to take off all of his clothes,” she said.

And, she wasn’t alone.

Court documents state a witness saw several other individuals in the parking lot who Walker had tried to approach throughout the night.

A woman told deputies “that man made her stand against a car, at which point he knelt down and looked at her crotch with his flashlight.” He also “began starring closely at her butt with his flashlight,” and “the man slapped her butt.”

Thankfully, deputies arrested Walker for DUI, after one investigator was nearly run over by Walker’s truck.

Helmer said, although it was terrifying, she learned a valuable lesson.

“Never walking alone, or maybe keeping some form of pepper spray or something,” she said. “Just be aware of your surroundings and what’s going on.”

Walker also had a warrant out of Mayes County. He is sitting in the Payne County Jail.