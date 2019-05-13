Newly-released body camera video shows arrest of ‘aggressive panhandler’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – We’re now getting a look at the moments police tried to arrest a woman who harassed and threatened people who wouldn’t give her money with a knife.

It happened last week in the parking lot of the Crest near NW 23rd and Meridian when police tried to arrest 25-year-old Ryanne Wixom who was hitting cars and pulled a knife on one driver when they refused to give her money.

"How did you get your hands in front of you?" one officer is heard saying on body camera video. "She slipped her cuffs, obviously," another said.

Then, after spitting chewed food out at the officers, Wixom kicked one of them.

As Wixom continued to resist arrest, officers were forced to restrain her.

“Ahhhh. Oklahoma City, abuse. They're beating me for no reason,” she yelled as the officers calmly tried to restrain her.

When Wixom wouldn’t stop spitting at the officers, they were forced to cover her face with a bag.

Once in the patrol car, the struggle continued with Wixom later kicking the back windows, telling the officers she wanted to put a voodoo curse on them and kill them and threatening to slit one of their throats, according to a police report.

"Clearly, unacceptable behavior, dangerous behavior, and we were able to get her off the streets eventually and get her into jail,” said MSgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Wixom was eventually arrested, and nobody was seriously hurt.