Oklahoma man clings to life after being hit by at least 2 cars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A man is fighting for his life after police said two cars ran over him. A witness spoke to News 4 about how she ran out in the middle of the road to save him.

“It’s not okay,” Sheena Acebo said. “None of this is okay. It shouldn’t be him. It shouldn’t be anybody.”

Matthew Overs is relying on a tube for air at a metro hospital.

“Broken femur, broken ankle, broken pelvis and almost every single bone in his face is broken and shattered,” Acebo said.

Matthew's brother, Jason Overs, got the call that nobody ever wants to hear. There had been a horrific accident.

“I wasn’t there, so I don’t know but, to me, it does seem like the driver was going really fast,” Jason said.

Jason is the only family member Matthew has left, and he wasn’t there to see what happened. But, somebody else was.

“I saw a sack fly up, his hat flew off, his feet were facing the opposite direction, totally twisted,” witness MiQuia Threatt said.

Police told News 4 that Matthew was walking along NE 10th Street near I-35.

Without street lights and Matthew wearing dark clothing, drivers couldn’t see him, until it was too late.

Threatt watched the whole thing happen. She immediately hopped out of her car, risking her own life, when she said it happened again.

“The first car stopped, and the guy tried to get up and that’s when the second truck came through flying and hit him again,” Threatt said. “They ran the light. They did not stop.”

The story is still hard for Jason and his wife to comprehend, as they wait for a miracle.

“There’s a thousand different emotions and thoughts that are constantly running,” Acebo said. “It’s a non-stop circle of what ifs . The only thing we can do right now is hope for the best and prepare ourselves for the worst.”

Police said the driver in the initial car did stop. He was not cited on scene.

City officials said they expect to add more street lights in certain areas by the end of the summer.

However, some highway lights fall under the Oklahoma Department of Transportation jurisdiction.