“She took him off the streets,” Family says murder victim had helped alleged shooter in the past

ADA, Okla. – An Oklahoma family is mourning the loss of a woman who they say showed kindness to the wrong person.

On Thursday night, Oklahoma City police were called to a reported shooting at the MacArthur Park Apartments.

When officers arrived, they found 38-year-old Brandi Alden suffering from a gunshot wound. Investigators say before Alden died from her injuries, she was able to identify her alleged killer.

Dylan Wade Schwenk, 27, was captured and arrested after a short foot pursuit Friday afternoon.

Now, Alden’s family members are speaking out about their loss.

“She had the ability to touch people’s lives in a way that they would be changed forever,” Tiffany Charles, Alden’s sister-in-law, said. “She was just one of those people. He robbed, not only us, but this world of a beautiful spirit.”

Family members told KXII that Alden would do anything and everything for her five children.

“She put off everything and drove down here from Oklahoma City every weekend just to get us and take us to do stuff,” 13-year-old Zechaya Lewis said.

Zavier Lewis, Alden’s 16-year-old daughter, says that she often helped other people when they had nowhere else to turn. They say Schwenk was one person that Alden had helped in the past.

“She took him off the streets,” Lewis said. “She fed him, everything. She helped him and he turned on her like that and it hurts really bad.”

Now, they are left wondering why Schwenk killed their loved one.