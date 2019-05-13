Three arrested for deadly shooting of Oklahoma mother

OKLAHOMA CITY – Investigators say two other people have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.

On Thursday night, Oklahoma City police were called to a reported shooting at the MacArthur Park Apartments.

When officers arrived, they found 38-year-old Brandi Alden suffering from a gunshot wound. Investigators say before Alden died from her injuries, she was able to identify her alleged killer.

Dylan Wade Schwenk, 27, was captured and arrested after a short foot chase on Friday afternoon.

On Monday, Oklahoma City investigators announced that two other people were also in custody in connection with the shooting.

Authorities say 41-year-old Dustin Turner and 30-year-old Tiffani Graves are also being held at the Oklahoma County Jail on complaints of first-degree murder and robbery with a firearm.