Victim rushed to hospital following shooting in Mustang

MUSTANG, Okla. – Authorities in Mustang say one person was taken to a local hospital following a shooting early Monday morning.

Around 1 a.m. on Monday, officers with the Mustang Police Department were called to a reported shooting at an apartment complex on Westchester Way.

When they arrived at the scene, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, but their condition is not known.

At this point, a motive for the shooting has not been released.