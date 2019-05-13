Rescan Instructions

Victim rushed to hospital following shooting in Mustang

Posted 10:00 am, May 13, 2019, by

MUSTANG, Okla. – Authorities in Mustang say one person was taken to a local hospital following a shooting early Monday morning.

Around 1 a.m. on Monday, officers with the Mustang Police Department were called to a reported shooting at an apartment complex on Westchester Way.

When they arrived at the scene, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, but their condition is not known.

At this point, a motive for the shooting has not been released.

 

