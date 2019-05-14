10-year-old who has been in-and-out of foster homes is seeking a permanent family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A 10-year-old girl who has spent almost her entire life in-and-out of foster care is now hoping to find a place to call home.

It's obvious why 10-year-old Renee is a straight-A student; she loves learning about the world around her.

"Christa McAuliffe she was a teacher, and she died. She was going to be the first teacher to go to outer space and I think that's pretty cool," Renee said.

This fifth grader loves gymnastics and is a big fan of the Disney princess Rapunzel.

"Because she's more independent. She doesn't care about what other people think," she said.

If she could go anywhere, Renee says she would love to visit Walt Disney World.

For now, she lives in foster care. It's something that she has dealt with her entire life.

"Just the thought of someone could come to my school and be like, 'Oh, we already packed up all of your stuff. We're leaving,' and not being able to say goodbye to my friends," she said.

Renee says she can't remember how many times she's moved, but she always takes her favorite pink backpack with her.

Her most cherished possession, a stuffed animal, has been lost over the years.

"Her name is Becca. My dad gave her to me but it got lost in one of my foster homes. They couldn't find it," she said.

After everything she's been through, she would like to stay in one place.

"I would like to live out in the country, and I definitely want siblings because that just makes me feel more, someone to talk to and I'm not alone," she said.

She says she wants to be a cosmetologist when she grows up but is focused on the near future.

For more information on adopting Renee, call Tom Peterson at (405) 325-9398.

If you’re interested in fostering, call the foster parent hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or click here.

