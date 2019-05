Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Class 4A state baseball tournament resumed Tuesday at Edmond Santa Fe high school, and by the end of the day, the championship game was set.

Blanchard beat Kingfisher 7-4 in the first semifinal, and Harrah beat Newcastle 6-5 in 8 innings in the second semifinal.

Blanchard will play Harrah in the championship game Wednesday at 4:00 at Mitchell Park in Norman.