Achille officials speak out after former mayor’s arrest

ACHILLE, Okla. – City officials in Achille are speaking out after the town’s former mayor was arrested for allegedly stealing items from a police evidence room.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Durant police arrested former Achille mayor 42-year-old David Shane Northcutt on one count of grand larceny and one count of false declaration of ownership in pawn.

Investigators say the charges stem from an incident in March when several items were reported missing from the Achille Police Department’s evidence room.

OSBI officials say Northcutt, who was the mayor at the time, admitted to taking guns, drugs, and $11,000 cash from the evidence room.

“It’s time to be held accountable for the actions I’ve been a part of,” Northcutt told KXII.

Former Achille police chief Chris Watson says he gave the keys to the evidence room to Northcutt after Northcutt suspended the entire police department following a raid on a board member’s home.

After the theft, Watson says the entire police department was suspected in the investigation.

“Which made myself, and all my officers look guilty, and then to steal police evidence made us look even worse,” said Watson.

In addition to the charges from the evidence room break-in, Northcutt is also facing charges for a burglary in October.