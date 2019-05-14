Chase comes to end after motorcycle goes airborne, crashes into fence at Will Rogers World Airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A chase ended with a motorcycle flying through a fence at Will Rogers World Airport overnight.

Officials say it started near SW 59th and Santa Fe just after 1 a.m. Tuesday with an attempted traffic stop that quickly turned into a pursuit.

At one point, the chase went west on SW 89th with speeds reaching 100 miles per hour.

It ended where the road comes to a dead end and that's when the motorcycle went airborne, taking out a section of the fence at Will Rogers World Airport.

Police say the suspect, who has not yet been identified, broke his leg.

Authorities are investigating whether or not the motorcycle was stolen.

The incident remains under investigation.