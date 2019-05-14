Rescan Instructions

Comedian Tim Conway dies at 85

Posted 11:46 am, May 14, 2019

SANTA MONICA, CA - MARCH 13: Actor Tim Conway and Actress Carol Burnett in the audience at the 2005 TV Land Awards at Barker Hangar on March 13, 2005 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES – A comedy legend has passed away at the age of 85.

A representative for Tim Conway confirmed to PEOPLE that Conway passed away on Tuesday morning in Los Angeles.

Conway was best known for his work on The Carol Burnett Show, portraying characters like the Oldest Man and Mr. Tudball. He was known to ad-lib his sketches and won a Golden Globe Award and three Emmys.

In recent years, Conway voiced Barnacle Boy on Spongebob Squarepants.

Prior to his death, Conway suffered from complications from Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus.

