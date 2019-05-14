× Comedian Tim Conway dies at 85

LOS ANGELES – A comedy legend has passed away at the age of 85.

A representative for Tim Conway confirmed to PEOPLE that Conway passed away on Tuesday morning in Los Angeles.

Conway was best known for his work on The Carol Burnett Show, portraying characters like the Oldest Man and Mr. Tudball. He was known to ad-lib his sketches and won a Golden Globe Award and three Emmys.

In recent years, Conway voiced Barnacle Boy on Spongebob Squarepants.

Prior to his death, Conway suffered from complications from Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus.