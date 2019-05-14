Customers credit Oklahoma employee with protecting them from gunman

TULSA, Okla. – Customers at an Oklahoma restaurant say a manager likely saved lives when a gunman tried to come into the eatery on Friday.

On Friday, Mark Jimenez was putting up the blinds at Cici’s Pizza in Tulsa while dealing with the dinner rush. As he was working, he noticed something strange just outside the restaurant.

Jimenez says he saw a man walking toward the restaurant with a gun in his hand, so he rushed to lock the door.

The store’s surveillance video showed the gunman attempted to get into the restaurant but was stopped because of the locked door.

When a man was shot in the arm outside the restaurant, Jimenez helped him inside and worked to keep customers calm.

“Putting himself in front of everybody and making sure he was the first point of contact between him and the suspect definitely shows what kind of heart he has not only for our business but for the community as well,” Andrew Delossantos, an area manager, said.

Jimenez says he just wanted to make sure his customers were safe.

“It’s family. You’d do the same at home. You see someone with a gun coming, you’re going to lock the door. Same thing, didn’t want them in,” Jimenez told KJRH.

Officials say two people were injured in the shooting but were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The gunman, who was identified as Derrec Shaw, was shot and killed by police a short time later.