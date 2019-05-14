Rescan Instructions

FBI looking for pair accused of robbing Moore bank

Posted 1:42 pm, May 14, 2019, by , Updated at 09:02PM, May 14, 2019

MOORE, Okla. – Officials are looking for a man and woman accused of robbing a bank in Moore.

It happened at IBC Bank near NE 12th and Eastern around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the FBI, a man and woman wearing masks and dark clothing entered the bank, displayed guns and verbally demanded money from employees.

One of the subjects was identified as a black male, approximately 6′ and 200 lbs.

The suspects then left with an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene in a red or maroon SUV, possibly a Chevy Equinox with no tag displayed. There is no suspect description at this time.

No injuries were reported.

The Oklahoma Bankers Association is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.

If you have any information, call the FBI at (405) 290-7770 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

