× Firefighters extinguish fire at Del City home

DEL CITY, Okla. – Fire officials say that a smoke detector is responsible for making sure that four people were able to safely get out of their home as a fire ravaged the garage.

Around 7:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Del City firefighters were called to a house fire near S.E. 40th and Sunnylane.

Investigators say four people, including two young children, were at home at the time of the fire. They say they were completing their morning routine when the hallway smoke detector began to sound.

A man went to investigate and discovered that the garage was fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, with most of the damage occurring in the garage.

Fire officials believe the blaze caused about $60,000 worth of damage.