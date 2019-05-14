× First responders on scene of fatal crash in SW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY – First responders are on the scene of a fatal crash in southwest Oklahoma City.

Authorities were called to the scene near SW 20th and Meridian around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials say a motorcycle was heading northbound on Meridian when a truck attempting to turn onto SW 22nd hit the motorcycle.

The man on the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman also riding the motorcycle was taken to a local hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

The driver of the truck was not hurt during the accident.

Authorities are still investigating.