Rescan Instructions

First responders on scene of fatal crash in SW OKC

Posted 10:53 pm, May 14, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY – First responders are on the scene of a fatal crash in southwest Oklahoma City.

Authorities were called to the scene near SW 20th and Meridian around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials say a motorcycle was heading northbound on Meridian when a truck attempting to turn onto SW 22nd hit the motorcycle.

The man on the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman also riding the motorcycle was taken to a local hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

The driver of the truck was not hurt during the accident.

Authorities are still investigating.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.