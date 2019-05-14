× Gov. Stitt seeking disaster declaration for Bryan, Pittsburg counties

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. – After severe storms hit several counties across Oklahoma last month, state leaders are now seeking a disaster declaration.

On Tuesday, Gov. Stitt announced that he was seeking a U.S. Small Business Administration disaster declaration for Bryan and Pittsburg counties after severe storms and tornadoes tore through the area in April.

If approved, low-interest disaster loans would be available for homeowners, renters and business owners in those counties. The loans could be used to repair or replace any property that was damaged by the storm and was not covered by insurance.

The loans would also be available to businesses that suffered economic losses due to the storm.

Under SBA rules, counties contiguous to Bryan and Pittsburg counties would also be eligible for assistance, including Atoka, Choctaw, Coal, Haskell, Hughes, Johnston, Latimer, Marshall, McIntosh, and Pushmataha counties.

Damage assessments found 193 homes and businesses affected by the storm.