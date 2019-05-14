Gov. Stitt takes to the virtual skies during tour of Boeing facility

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – Governor Kevin Stitt had the chance to fly a 747 simulator, check out virtual reality tools and new technology during a tour of an interactive Boeing center.

"We are very fortunate to have Governor Stitt join us today. He's going to get a tour of the AVID center,” said Nancy Anderson, vice president of Aircraft Modernization and Maintenance for Boeing.

It was Stitt’s very first visit to the center, which was filled with a lot of interactive tools the company utilizes, like a 3D printer.

"Looks like the manufacturing of the future, how they're going to create parts. So, that was pretty neat,” Stitt said.

Through a flight simulator, Stitt also got to land a 747 aircraft at Will Rogers World Airport.

"Simulator was really neat. Just fun for me as an aviation enthusiast to sit in a 747. They had me lined up at Will Rogers coming in for a landing, and I got it on the ground with a little help from my instructor that was on the right seat,” Stitt said.

The simulation was followed by a close look at some virtual reality tools that the company uses to design its aircraft, which is helpful for everything down to creating properly sized seats for passengers.

"You know Aerospace, in general, is about a $44 billion impact on our state. It's a huge cluster, such an important part of us becoming a top 10 state,” Stitt said.

Stitt said he wants to see the industry grow in our state even more.

"We're working with commerce, and we've just instituted the ACIS program to kind of work with commerce and Aerospace to bring together not only our universities and what they have to train for workforce but also to get out and let other companies across the country know what a great opportunity it is to be located here in Oklahoma City,” Stitt said.

Each year, Stitt said Boeing brings in about $2 million in revenue to Oklahoma.