“He was just in a puddle of water,” Family says loved one’s grave site left exposed to the elements

OKLAHOMA CITY - A metro man was laid to rest, but in the process, his family says his casket was floating in a grave full of water.

The family barely raised enough money for a proper burial but say this funeral service was anything but proper to them.

“Like it's if my son was a dog,” Elisa Lopez said. “He was just in a puddle of water.”

A grieving mother walked away from her buried son, as his casket was left six feet underwater.

“It was hard for me to just leave him there,” Lopez said. “I didn’t want to leave him there.”

Alberto Quintero, also known as H-Town, died from liver failure.

His unexpected death leaves behind a 9-year-old daughter.

“He just was always there when you needed him,” Lopez said.

A dark cloud already hung over Alberto’s family on the day of his funeral, but there was another storm on the horizon.

“We see a place that has a canopy set up with seats and we thought that was it,” family friend Mary Minick said.

Alberto’s family says that spot wasn’t for them.

Instead, his grave was left without any covering as his loved ones stood in the pouring rain for the final farewell, staring at their own reflections.

The grave became filled with water.

“Nobody needed to see that,” Minick said. “It was ridiculous.”

Mourners grabbed buckets and bins from their cars bailing water just to keep their friend afloat.

The process took hours.

“It’s still full of water to this day,” Minick said. “It’s super soaked and they are doing nothing about it.”

Resthaven Memorial Gardens tells News 4 they are aware of the incident but can’t comment.

As for Alberto’s mother, she says she’s left feeling uncomfortable about her son’s final resting place but grateful for the people who surrounded him.

“His friends came through for him,” Lopez said. “At least we know my son had true friends out there.”

Alberto’s family is still working to raise enough money for a headstone for the grave site.

His mother says the fresh dirt was laid Tuesday morning.