“I really felt violated,” Thieves target visitors to Oklahoma cemetery

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – Families who are honoring or mourning a lost loved one are now being targeted by thieves.

Broken Arrow police say they have received a series of calls about car break-ins at the Floral Haven Cemetery.

Victims told FOX23 that thieves targeted them while they were visiting loved one’s graves. When they arrived back at their cars, they realized their windows were smashed and their purses were stolen.

Officials say a good Samaritan found several purses left in a dumpster in Tulsa. The thief left credit cards and other belongings inside, only taking cash.

Police say you should never leave valuables in your car, even if the doors are locked.

“We are deeply saddened by news of the recent vehicle break-ins at Floral Haven. The safety of our families and visitors is our top priority. We are working with the local authorities who have increased patrols through our gardens. We also have security cameras in areas of the property, we lock our gates in the evenings and our staff drives the cemetery throughout the day to ensure the safety of all Floral Haven visitors. We’d like to remind everyone to remain aware of your surroundings and always lock valuables in the trunk or keep them with you at all times,” a statement from the cemetery read.