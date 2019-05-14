Rescan Instructions

Investigators in Oklahoma exhume 2 bodies in 1995 cold case

Posted 11:16 am, May 14, 2019, by

McALESTER, Okla. – Investigators in rural Pittsburg County in southeastern Oklahoma have exhumed the bodies of two people found dead more than 20 years ago in hopes that DNA testing will identify the pair.

The McAlester News-Capital reports that a man riding a four-wheeler discovered the bodies of a man and a woman on April 9, 1995. Both had gunshot wounds, and investigators said they believed the two were killed and dumped by travelers who were on nearby U.S. 69.

A nationwide bulletin was issued at the time but the pair was never identified.

Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris says he hopes modern technology will lead to a break in the case.

The bodies were exhumed Tuesday after a judge granted a petition in December 2018 allowing it to go forward.

