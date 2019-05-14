Kristin Chenoweth granted key to Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Mayor David Holt granted Kristin Chenoweth the key to Oklahoma City during her “Love Letter to Oklahoma” performance at the Civic Center Tuesday evening.

Kristin Chenoweth held her “Love Letter to Oklahoma” performance tonight to benefit the Allied Arts.

Chenoweth is from Broken Arrow and graduated from Oklahoma City University. In 1999, she won a Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her role as Sally Brown in the Broadway musical “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.”

Chenoweth is probably best known for her role as Glinda the Good Witch in the Broadway musical “Wicked.”

She opened with Que Sera Sera in honor of Doris Day, sang How Great Though Art and For Good from “Wicked” with Sandi Patti. She also allowed the audience to film her singing Popular from “Wicked,” despite the Civic Center’s no filming rule.