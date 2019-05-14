Man accused of impersonating officer, putting light bar on vehicle, Tulsa police say 

TULSA, Okla. – A man was arrested after he allegedly put a light bar on the top of his vehicle and impersonated an officer.

On Monday, just after 12:30 a.m., a Tulsa police officer was on routine patrol when he saw a vehicle behind him with a light bar similar to what is used at the department.

Police say the driver activated the light bar and the officer pulled over, thinking it was another officer who wanted to talk to him.

However, police say the officer realized the bar was not entirely like the type the department uses and became suspicious.

That’s when the driver drove around the officer “in an attempt to evade him,” police say.

The officer followed the driver and made a traffic stop. According to police, the vehicle was a Chevy Impala LS with a light bar on top of the car.

Officials say the driver was intoxicated as well.

The driver, identified as Aaron Forbis, was arrested for impersonating a police officer, DUI and traffic charges.