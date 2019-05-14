Rescan Instructions

Man arrested in connection with Mustang shooting

Posted 4:35 pm, May 14, 2019, by

MUSTANG, Okla. – Authorities in Mustang say one person has been taken into custody following a shooting early Monday morning.

Around 1 a.m. on Monday, officers with the Mustang Police Department were called to a reported shooting at an apartment complex on Westchester Way.

When they arrived at the scene, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officials say 32-year-old Colin Edward Hill shot his roommate’s boyfriend, Justin Stone. Stone survived the shooting, but is hospitalized for his injuries.

Hill is behind bars on a complaint of shooting with intent to kill.

