MercyMe bringing tour stop to Tulsa this fall

TULSA, Okla. – MercyMe’s 2019 tour is coming to Tulsa later this year!

The band’s “Imagine Nation Tour” will stop at more than 30 cities nationwide and also travel with fellow GRAMMY nominee Crowder and multiple GMA Dove Award nominee Micah Tyler.

A box office shattering film, I Can Only Imagine, is inspired by frontman Bart Millard’s real-life story in the song ‘I Can Only Imagine.’

The band performed in Oklahoma City on March 30.

The Imagine Nation Tour is stopping at the BOK Center in Tulsa on November 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale May 17 at 10 a.m. and start at $26.75.

