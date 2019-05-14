Rescan Instructions

MercyMe bringing tour stop to Tulsa this fall

Posted 11:07 am, May 14, 2019, by

NASHVILLE, TN - MAY 28: Bart Millard of MercyMe performs onstage at the 5th Annual KLOVE Fan Awards at The Grand Ole Opry on May 28, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images for KLOVE)

TULSA, Okla. – MercyMe’s 2019 tour is coming to Tulsa later this year!

The band’s “Imagine Nation Tour” will stop at more than 30 cities nationwide and also travel with fellow GRAMMY nominee Crowder and multiple GMA Dove Award nominee Micah Tyler.

A box office shattering film, I Can Only Imagine, is inspired by frontman Bart Millard’s real-life story in the song ‘I Can Only Imagine.’

The band performed in Oklahoma City on March 30.

The Imagine Nation Tour is stopping at the BOK Center in Tulsa on November 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale May 17 at 10 a.m. and start at $26.75.

Click here for more information.

