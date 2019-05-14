NW Oklahoma City residents fed up with potholes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Rough roads and potholes are nothing new to Oklahoma drivers.

However, they've become a huge problem for folks who live near Wilshire and Mustang Road in far northwest Oklahoma City.

Their cars are damaged from what they say are gigantic potholes.

The damage is also putting a dent in their pockets.

"It's dangerous," said Pansy Yee, a concerned driver.

"Somebody is going to get killed soon if it doesn't get taken care of," said Ali Sevier, a concerned driver.

It's a rough ride along Wilshire Road, just west of the Kilpatrick Turnpike.

Some drivers say they're terrified of getting in a wreck.

"It's pretty scary when there's an oncoming car that's crossing the center line," said Yee.

"The roads are awful," said Sevier. "The holes, you're having to swerve around."

Misty from Yukon sent us a picture of her rim that she says was bent due to the potholes.

Shannon Cox with the City of Oklahoma City says the weather has been a major factor in getting around to fixing it.

"We have had quite a bit of rain and that does create more potholes," said Cox. "Kind of our measure is we like to fill them within 3 days of report."

That's not the case for Yee's family though.

Her daughter sent an email to the city's action center on April 29th.

"She heard nothing," said Yee. "I mean, that's what these websites are for. They encourage citizens to put their complaints on there for comments and you just expect the courtesy of a response."

But, Cox wasn't sure when News4 asked her about reports made to the city of the potholes.

However, she says they do have crews out every day working to fill them.

"Of course, when we have so many reports, we fall a little behind," said Cox.

Until then, drivers will have to take a detour or face the consequences.

"It's very frustrating that the street is there for us to use and it's not usable right now," said Yee. "It takes a lot of extra time, money and hazard...it's scary."

Cox later replied to News 4 and said they did receive Yee's daughter's report.

She says they will get to it within a few days.

The city does have an app you can download called OKC Connect.

You can report an issue or pothole and it will send a GPS to them.