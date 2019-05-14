× Update: Fort Supply inmate walkaway back in custody

Update: Aaron K. Edwards, who walked away from William S. Key Correctional Center early Tuesday afternoon, is back in custody.

FORT SUPPLY, Okla. – Oklahoma Department of Corrections, Fugitive Apprehension and Investigations, and local law enforcement are searching for an inmate who walked away Tuesday afternoon from the minimum-security prison just east of Fort Supply.

Aaron K. Edwards, 30, was discovered missing around 12:40 p.m. at William S. Key Correctional Center.

He was last seen climbing a fence at the facility and heading south.

Edwards has been in prison since 2009, serving time for first-degree burglary and armed robbery. He has other convictions including pointing a firearm, conspiracy, second-degree burglary and car theft.

Edwards is described as white, 5′ 8″ tall, about 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He has multiple tattoos including a face on his right arm, a clown face on his left shoulder, and the word “Italian” on his right hand.

The public should not approach Edwards or attempt to apprehend him.

Anyone with information should call 911 or our escapee hotline at 866-363-1119, or email warrants@doc.ok.gov. All calls and emails are confidential.