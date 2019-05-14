Officials investigating after fire, explosion at Muskogee paper plant

MUSKOGEE, Okla. – Officials are investigating the cause of a fire at a paper plant in Muskogee.

Around 9:40 p.m. Monday, Muskogee fire officials say a propane-powered forklift caught fire and then exploded at the Georgia-Pacific plant.

Two buildings were impacted, one used for operations and the other for storage. Fire crews say one of the buildings collapsed.

The plant is the largest private employer in Muskogee.

“I’m hoping it’s not a total loss,” said Sandy Thach, who lives in Muskogee. “I mean, that would be devastating for Muskogee. It really would.”

The plant has 800 employees total, and 65 of them were near the areas involved in the fire and explosion. All employees were accounted for.

Officials say one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Four people were treated on scene, as well as one firefighter.

FOX 23 reports smoke filled the air around the plant Tuesday morning and crews were still on scene.

Georgia-Pacific, a paper company based in Georgia that owns two facilities in Oklahoma, says they will continue to investigate the incident Tuesday as the plant continues to stay shut down.