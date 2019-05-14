Rescan Instructions

Officials investigating bank robbery in NW Oklahoma City

Posted 2:33 pm, May 14, 2019, by , Updated at 09:04PM, May 14, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY – An investigation is underway after a bank robbery in northwest Oklahoma City.

Police responded to the scene on Tuesday around 2:15 p.m. at the Bank of Oklahoma near Hefner and Rockwell.

The suspect was identified as a white female, approximately 5’3″-5’6″ tall and 110 pounds. She was wearing a pink ball cap and mask, pink sweatpants, gray sweatshirt, sunglasses, blue and white floral print bag.

FBI officials say the suspect entered the location and presented a note to bank employees demanding money. No weapons were implied or seen.

The suspect left on foot heading in an unknown direction.

The Oklahoma Bankers Association is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of this suspect.

If anyone has any information on the bank robbery, please contact the FBI at 405-290-7770. Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.

