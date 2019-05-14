Oklahoma City Public Schools shut down district’s network after it was compromised by a form of malware 

OKLAHOMA CITY – The network of the state’s largest school district is shut down after it was “significantly compromised by a form of malware.”

Oklahoma City Public Schools said its system was compromised Monday morning and continued to worsen throughout the day.

The district shut down the network at 4 p.m. Monday in hopes of stopping the attack, and say while they hope it won’t be necessary, the network could be shut down for several days.

Classes are not canceled Tuesday due to the incident.

It is unknown what information may have been compromised at this time.