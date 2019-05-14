Oklahoma mother injured in hit-and-run crash, driver arrested

HEALDTON, Okla. – It happened in a split second.

“I was getting out of my van to go get a paper that had [flown] out of my van that I thought was my daughter’s field trip paper,” said Brenda Greenlee.

Greenlee says she was crossing the street near her Healdton home when she heard Donald Pierce pull out of his driveway and hit her neighbor’s car.

“Next thing I know, I have a Chevy Z71 in my front,” she said.

After hearing the commotion, Greenlee’s husband says he ran out of the house to find his wife on the road.

“[The truck] stopped behind me for a little bit and then he took off,” she told KXII.

Greenlee, a mother of four children, says she didn’t suffer any broken bones or internal injuries. However, she suffered road rash all over her body and a sprained ankle.

She says she is shocked that the driver of the truck, Donald Pierce, just left her.

“How could you look me in the eye, on the hood of your truck and leave me laying on the ground as you drive off?” Greenlee said.

Healdton Police Chief Marshall Cowan said Pierce was arrested a short time after the crash. Investigators say he is suspected of being under the influence of alcohol at the time, but they are still waiting on toxicology results to confirm that.

He has been charged with leaving the scene of an injury accident.