Oklahoma teen dies after vehicle crash in Love County

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. – A teen has died from her injuries following a crash in Love County over the weekend.

The incident happened Sunday just after 7:15 p.m. on SH96, 10 miles west of Marietta.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old, of Burneyville, was driving southbound on the highway when, “for an unknown reason, swerved left and overcorrected, rolling approximately four times.”

The teen was taken to the hospital but officials say she died from her injuries the next day at a hospital in Denton, Texas.

An 11-year-old was also in the vehicle at the time of the incident. He was treated at the scene for minor hand injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.