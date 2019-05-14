Police investigating package theft in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are searching for a woman who may be connected to a theft at an Oklahoma City home.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department say that a homeowner’s security camera captured a woman walking up the porch and taking a package from the home near S.W. 44th and Blackwelder.

Investigators say she was seen loading the package into a vehicle with many other items inside. At this point, they do not know if she is connected to other crimes as well.

If you have any information on the theft, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.