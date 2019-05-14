Thieves steal musical equipment from Tulsa performing arts school

TULSA, Okla. – A small performing arts school in Tulsa suffered a major setback after being targeted by thieves.

Employees at Bravo School of Performing Arts in Tulsa say thieves broke into the school and stole every piece of musical equipment they owned.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I let everyone know that Bravo School of Performing Arts suffered a break-in over the weekend. The culprits took every single piece of musical equipment we owned, plus computers, and various other items. We will rebuild, and everything will eventually be fine. We ask that you keep us in your thoughts and prayers and keep an eye out for any computers or sound equipment on marketplace or craigslist. We love our Bravo family so very much and we appreciate your continued support!” a message on Facebook read.

“I’ve been on the phone with the police, EZ Pawn, and the insurance agents all day today but it’s probably close to $20,000 worth of equipment,” said Chelsey Elam , owner of Bravo School of Performing Arts.

As a result of the theft, organizers tell FOX 23 that they have been forced to cancel classes for the rest of the semester.