Turnpike officials: Prepare for increased traffic during Costco’s grand opening

OKLAHOMA CITY – Customers are already preparing for the opening of a much-anticipated wholesale store later this week.

After many years of rumors, officials announced that Costco would be coming to Oklahoma City in the spring of 2019.

The new Costco store, located near Memorial and Western, is set to open on May 16 at 8 a.m.

Just like customers, officials with the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority say they are also preparing for the grand opening.

Agency officials say they are expecting and preparing for increased traffic in the Chisholm Creek area, and are encouraging drivers to stay alert on the road.

According to Costco Facebook page, the opening day event is from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.