Watch: Driver hits semi, another car after failing to yield on Oklahoma turnpike

Posted 10:12 am, May 14, 2019

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says multiple people are safe after a teen failed to yield while merging onto a turnpike.

According to OHP, an 18-year-old driver was traveling Friday night on the Muskogee Turnpike when she “failed to yield to a semi while merging onto the highway.”

Officials say the teen’s vehicle hit the semi and then spun out of control, hitting another car traveling near the semi.

Everyone involved in the incident is OK.

OHP says the teen’s father gave authorities the dash cam video from her car for training purposes.

