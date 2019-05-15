Community mourning death of 17-year-old killed in crash

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. – A community in Love County is remembering an ambitious 17-year-old with an infectious personality.

On Sunday evening, 17-year-old Kaley Hartman was killed on Hwy 96 when her truck swerved off the road and rolled four times.

According to KXII,Hartman was ejected and was pronounced dead a short time later.

The loss hit Turner Public Schools especially hard. The district, with a total enrollment of just over 300 students, suffered the loss of another former student several months ago.

“When I first heard the news, it was like ,’Oh no, not again,'” Ryleigh Parker, Kaley’s friend, said. “We had to watch everyone in the community go through it once and so going through it again was like reliving it.”

Hartman was graduating next month and was considering going to Oklahoma State University.