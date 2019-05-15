× Disaster assistance granted for two Oklahoma counties impacted by storms

BRYAN CO., Okla. – After severe storms hit several counties across Oklahoma last month, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has granted two Oklahoma counties disaster assistance.

The assistance provides low-interest disaster loans for homeowners, renters and business owners in those counties. The loans can be used to repair or replace any property that was damaged by the storm and was not covered by insurance.

The loans are also available to businesses that suffered economic losses due to the storm.

Under SBA rules, the contiguous counties of Atoka, Choctaw, Coal, Haskell, Hughes, Johnston, Latimer, Marshall, McIntosh, and Pushmataha are also eligible for assistance.

Disaster Loan Outreach Centers will open in Bryan, Pittsburg, and Atoka counties, where SBA officials will be available to help with applications, explain the process, and answer questions.

Centers will be open at the following locations:

Atoka County – Lane Baptist Church

621 Ironstob Road, Lane, OK 74555

Opens 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 21

Tuesday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Closes 6 p.m. Friday, May 24

Bryan County – Rock Creek Elementary

23072 US Highway 70, Durant, OK 74701

Opens 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 21

Mondays – Fridays, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Closes 6 p.m. Thursday, June 6

Closed on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27

Pittsburg County – Pittsburg County Civic Center (County Barn)

200 Craig Ave., Haileyville, OK 74546

Opens 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 21

Mondays – Fridays, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Closes 6 p.m. Thursday, June 6

Closed on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27

The state requested the SBA declaration on May 13 after damage assessments found at least 193 homes and businesses were impacted by the storms in Bryan and Pittsburg counties, including 76 that sustained major damage or were destroyed.