Edmond City Council approves construction contract for animal shelter expansion

EDMOND, Okla. – The Edmond Animal Shelter will be expanding after the recent construction approval from the city council.

On Tuesday, the Edmond City Council approved the construction contract for expansion at the shelter.

According to city records, the funding/cost of the construction is approximately $3, 275,000.

Last month, the shelter said it was desperate for help after taking in dozens of strays. The shelter also said earlier this month they are holding animals in areas other than kennel rooms.

Construction can begin at the shelter now that the bid has been approved.