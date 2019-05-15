Rescan Instructions

Two people rescued after lift swings “wildly out of control” at top of Devon Tower, fire officials say

Posted 8:00 am, May 15, 2019, Updated at 01:30PM, May 15, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY - Emergency crews rescued two people trapped on a lift in downtown Oklahoma City.

Crews responded to the Devon Tower around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Two people, believed to be window washers, were on the lift when it became loose and started swinging out of control.

The lift did hit part of the building, breaking glass.

The two people were rescued around 8:30 a.m. and are safe, fire officials say.

The Devon Tower is the tallest building in Oklahoma City.

Fire officials say several areas nearby are closed; Sheridan Ave. between Robinson and Hudson Aves.; also Robinson Ave. between Main St. and Sheridan, as well as the Devon Energy Center south plaza. These areas will be closed until the building is inspected and secured. As a safety precaution, employees and passersby are asked to avoid the area.

