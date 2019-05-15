Rescan Instructions

Firefighters extinguish house fire in SE Oklahoma City

Posted 6:46 am, May 15, 2019, by , Updated at 07:16AM, May 15, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY – Firefighters extinguished a house fire in southeast Oklahoma City Wednesday morning.

Crews responded to the scene near SE 59th and Eastern around 6:30 a.m.

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, crews first on scene reported seeing white smoke from all sides of the structure.

Fire officials say the structure is reported to be vacant.

There have been no reports of any injuries.

Fire officials will work to determine the cause of the fire.

