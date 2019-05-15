Firefighters extinguish house fire in SE Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Firefighters extinguished a house fire in southeast Oklahoma City Wednesday morning.

Crews responded to the scene near SE 59th and Eastern around 6:30 a.m.

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, crews first on scene reported seeing white smoke from all sides of the structure.

UPDATE | House Fire | The main body of this fire has been knocked down. Firefighters are performing overhaul and checking for extensions. There have been no reports of injuries to civilians or firefighters. DM 6:49 a.m. pic.twitter.com/0aXsgJppWZ — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) May 15, 2019

Fire officials say the structure is reported to be vacant.

There have been no reports of any injuries.

Fire officials will work to determine the cause of the fire.