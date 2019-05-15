Man arrested for allegedly burglarizing father’s home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. - An Edmond home burglarized by a man looking for food, and the family says they know the intruder very well.

“Uh yeah, someone is breaking into my house,” the 911 caller said.

A terrified man was on the other end of a 911 call.

“I need to know if you are armed,” dispatch said.

“I am armed,” the caller said.

These moments are heard just seconds after an intruder broke through the man’s bathroom window.

“Man, there is glass everywhere,” the caller said.

As the homeowner hears footsteps coming closer, he realized the intruder has a familiar face.

“It’s my son,” the caller said.

“Your son?” dispatch said.

“Yes please hurry,” the caller said.

The panicked father still pleading for officers to arrive.

"I am going to tell him you are on your way,” the caller said. “You better have someone coming."

"I have four officers heading that way,” dispatch said. “I have lots of officers headed that way."

Police arrived on scene moments later.

They saw Kolby Qualls taking off down the road, wading his way through a pond, and disappearing into the woods.

Officers eventually tracked him down.

The 21-year-old booked into jail for first-degree burglary allegedly of the very home that raised him.

We spoke to neighbors who said they were stunned to hear the news.

“We talk all the time,” Blaine Gideo said. “Very educated people. Their whole family is.”

We are told Qualls hasn’t lived at the home in some time.

Court documents show Qualls has allegedly “stolen from them in the past due to his drug habit and his father to pursue charges against him.”

“They are great parents and the sisters that he has are very smart,” Gideo said.

Police say Qualls was on drugs during the break-in.

Qualls remains locked up in the Oklahoma County Jail.