Man arrested for DUI, manslaughter following fatal crash in SW Oklahoma City 

Posted 11:05 am, May 15, 2019, by , Updated at 11:06AM, May 15, 2019

Mitchell Gray

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials have arrested a man on multiple complaints, including DUI, after a fatal crash in southwest Oklahoma City.

On Tuesday, just before 9:30 p.m., police were called to the scene near SW 22nd and Meridian.

According to police, a man was driving southbound and attempted to turn east onto SW 22nd St., failing to yield to a motorcycle traveling northbound in the inside lane of Meridian.

Police say a man driving the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. A female passenger was also riding the motorcycle and taken to the hospital where she was stable.

A man, 27-year-old Mitchell Gray, was arrested in connection to the incident. He was not injured, according to police.

Authorities say he “showed signs of alcohol intoxication and consented to a blood test.”

He was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on several complaints including first-degree manslaughter and DUI.

