Oklahoma City police looking for man accused of robbing convenience store, punching clerk in head

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police are looking for a man accused of robbing a west Oklahoma City convenience store and then punching the clerk in the head.

On Monday, police responded to the Circle K near I-40 and Meridian just after 2:00 a.m. for an armed robbery call.

According to a police report, a man walked up to the side of the front counter and handed the clerk a clear plastic bag, telling her to put cartons of Newport cigarettes in the bag.

The suspect then walked to the front door, locked it and pulled a mop bucket over to the front door and started mopping.

The clerk told police she saw the suspect pull something black out of his jacket pocket and says she couldn’t tell what it was but assumed it was a gun.

She says she puts seven cartons in the bag and then the suspect told the clerk to open the cash register and put cash in the bag.

Officials say the clerk put money in the bag and that’s when the suspect walked behind the counter and punched the clerk in the head, causing her to fall to the ground.

The suspect then left the store through the back and the clerk called 911.