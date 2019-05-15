× OU and OSU Advance to NCAA Golf Championships

Another year, another shot at a national championship for our state schools. Oklahoma State came back from a seven shot deficit to take down Auburn and win the Louisville Regional.

It’s the fifth regional win in the last six years for Alan Bratton and OSU. Austin Eckroat, the former Edmond North golfer, fired a clean card with no bogies en route to a 67. Viktor Hovland finished third at the event. The reigning national champs will have a chance to defend coming up May 24th at Blessings Golf Course in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

As for OU, the 2017 national champions, they shot a 54 hole, school record, 30 under par en route to a 3rd place finish at the Pullman Regional. It doesn’t matter much because OU advances to the NCAA Championships as well.

It’s the ninth straight time the Sooners have advanced to the NCAA Championships.

The Big 12 as a whole had a fantastic showing sending five to the Championships in Arkansas.